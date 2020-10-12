Mrs Tracy Jones Death – Dead : Tracy Jones Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Mrs Tracy Jones has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.
“Darland High School on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs Tracy Jones. Mrs Jones was a TA at Darland and had been with us for 14 years who worked tirelessly supporting students with Additional Needs. She was a much-loved member of ALN and someone who will be missed greatly. ”
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs Tracy Jones. Mrs Jones was a TA at Darland and had been with us for 14 years who worked tirelessly supporting students with Additional Needs. She was a much-loved member of ALN and someone who will be missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/l3UtksFDsp
— Darland High School (@darlandhigh) October 12, 2020
