Mrs Wilhelmina Williams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mrs Wilhelmina Williams has Died .

Mrs Wilhelmina Williams has died after a short illness. With other courageous parents she formed and joined organisations that brought hope and substance to political detainees in the Western Cape. She was an extraordinary parent who gave her daughter Coline to the struggle. — Dennis Cruywagen (@DennisCruywagen) January 10, 2021

