MRSA treatment: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment of MRSA Infection

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infection: Understanding the Causes, Symptoms, and Risk Factors

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection or MRSA is a type of staph infection that has become resistant to many antibiotics used to treat common staph infections. This article will discuss the causes, symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options for MRSA.

Causes of MRSA

MRSA is caused by a type of staph that has become resistant to many antibiotics. Most MRSA infections occur in people who have been in hospitals or other healthcare settings, such as nursing and convalescent homes and dialysis centers. When it occurs in those settings, it is known as healthcare-associated MRSA. Another type of MRSA infection occurs in the larger community among healthy people, known as community-associated MRSA.

Symptoms of MRSA

Staph skin infections, such as MRSA, usually start with painful red bumps that look like pimples or spider bites. The affected region may be warm to the touch and filled with pus or other discharge. Another symptom is fever. These red bumps can quickly turn into deep, painful boils (abscesses) that must be surgically drained. Sometimes the bacteria are confined to the skin. However, they can also travel within the body, potentially leading to life-threatening infections in bones, joints, surgical wounds, the bloodstream, heart valves, and lungs.

Risk Factors for MRSA

Being hospitalized, having an invasive medical device, residing in a long-term care facility, participating in contact sports, living in unsanitary or overcrowded conditions, being a man who has sex with other men, having HIV infection, and injecting illicit drugs are some of the risk factors for MRSA.

Diagnosis and Treatment of MRSA

Doctors diagnose MRSA by examining a sample of tissue or nasal discharge for signs of drug-resistant bacteria. Both healthcare-associated and community-associated MRSA strains still respond to certain antibiotics. Doctors may need to perform emergency surgery to remove large boils (abscesses), in addition to giving antibiotics. In some cases, antibiotics may not be necessary. For example, doctors may drain a small superficial boil (abscess) caused by MRSA instead of treating the infection with drugs.

In conclusion, MRSA is a serious infection that can be life-threatening if left untreated. Knowing the causes, symptoms, and risk factors for MRSA can help prevent its spread and ensure prompt treatment. If you suspect you have MRSA, see a doctor immediately.

