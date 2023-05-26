“MS Dhoni net worth 2023”: A Comprehensive Look at MS Dhoni’s 2023 Lifestyle: House, Cars, Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Family, Income, and Biography

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful cricketers in the history of Indian cricket. The former Indian cricket team captain is known for his unorthodox style of batting, sharp wicket-keeping skills, and exceptional leadership qualities. Dhoni has won many accolades and trophies for India, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. In this article, we will take a look at MS Dhoni’s lifestyle in 2023, his net worth, early life, career, family, and biography.

Early Life

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born on 7 July 1981 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India. His father, Pan Singh Dhoni, worked in the MECON company, while his mother, Devaki Devi, was a homemaker. Dhoni had a keen interest in sports from a young age and played football and badminton before taking up cricket. He was a goalkeeper in football and was selected for the under-19 Bihar state team.

Career

Dhoni’s cricket career started when he was picked for the Bihar U-19 team in 1998. He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar in the 1999-2000 season and later played for Jharkhand after Bihar was divided into two states. Dhoni made his international debut for India in December 2004 against Bangladesh in an ODI match. He scored his first ODI century against Pakistan in April 2005 and was later appointed as the Indian cricket team captain in 2007.

Dhoni’s captaincy tenure was marked by many achievements, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He retired from Test cricket in December 2014 and from ODI and T20I cricket in August 2020.

Family

MS Dhoni is married to Sakshi Singh Rawat, whom he met while studying at a hotel management institute in Kolkata. The couple got married in 2010 and has a daughter named Ziva.

Lifestyle 2023

MS Dhoni’s lifestyle in 2023 is expected to be luxurious and comfortable. He owns a lavish house in Ranchi, which is equipped with all modern amenities. The house has a swimming pool, a gym, and a tennis court. Dhoni also owns a few other properties in India and abroad.

Dhoni is known for his love for cars and has a collection of luxury cars, including a Ferrari 599 GTO, a Hummer H2, an Audi Q7, and a Porsche 911 GT3. He also owns a few bikes, including a Kawasaki Ninja H2, a Confederate Hellcat X132, and a Yamaha RD350.

Net Worth

MS Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be around $111 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earns his income from his cricket career, endorsements, and business ventures. Dhoni is the co-owner of Chennai Super Kings, a franchise in the Indian Premier League, and has several endorsement deals with brands like Reebok, Pepsi, and Sony.

Biography

MS Dhoni’s biography is an inspiring tale of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. He overcame several challenges to become one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Dhoni’s leadership skills and ability to remain calm under pressure have earned him the nickname “Captain Cool.” He is also known for his philanthropic work and has donated to several charities and foundations.

Conclusion

MS Dhoni’s lifestyle in 2023 is expected to be luxurious and comfortable, thanks to his cricketing career, endorsements, and business ventures. He is a role model for many aspiring cricketers and has left a lasting impact on Indian cricket. Dhoni’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers to achieve greatness on and off the field.

