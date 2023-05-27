“MS Dhoni Net Worth 2023”: “MS Dhoni’s Lifestyle in 2023: Home, Automobiles, Family, Bio, Earnings, and Career – Latest Updates on Hindi News Time”

MS Dhoni Lifestyle 2023

Biography

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, Bihar (now in Jharkhand), India. He is a former Indian cricketer and captain who is known for his cool and calm demeanor on the field. Dhoni made his debut for the Indian cricket team in December 2004 and went on to become one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history.

Career

Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 in an ODI match against Bangladesh. He made an immediate impact, scoring 123 runs in his fifth ODI match against Pakistan. In 2007, he was appointed as the captain of the Indian cricket team and led the team to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20.

Under his captaincy, India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Dhoni also led the Chennai Super Kings to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

Net Worth

MS Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be around $111 million as of 2021. He earns most of his income through endorsements and sponsorships from brands like Reebok, Pepsi, and Sony.

Family

Dhoni is married to Sakshi Singh Rawat, whom he met while studying at a hotel management institute in Kolkata. The couple has a daughter named Ziva.

House

Dhoni owns several properties in India, including a farmhouse in Ranchi and a luxurious house in Mumbai. The house in Mumbai is located in the upscale area of Malad and is said to be worth around Rs 6 crore.

Cars

Dhoni is known to be a car enthusiast and owns a collection of luxury cars. Some of the cars in his collection include a Ferrari 599 GTO, Audi Q7, Porsche 911, and a Hummer H2.

Conclusion

MS Dhoni is a cricketing legend and one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history. He is known for his calm and composed demeanor on and off the field. Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be around $111 million, and he owns several properties and a collection of luxury cars. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to be a popular figure in Indian cricket and is expected to remain so for years to come.

