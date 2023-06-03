Ms Jackie Oh!, a star of World ‘N Out, passes away at 32.

World ‘N Out Star Ms Jackie oh! Is Dead at 32

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the untimely passing of Ms Jackie oh!, a former cast member of the popular TV show, World ‘N Out. The 32-year-old comedian and actress, whose real name was Jacqueline Ortiz, died on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021, after reportedly battling an undisclosed illness.

Who was Ms Jackie oh!?

Ms Jackie oh! was a rising star in the entertainment industry, known for her witty jokes, infectious personality, and undeniable talent. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, she began her career in comedy as a teenager, performing at local clubs and events.

In 2017, Ms Jackie oh! caught the attention of Nick Cannon, the creator, and host of World ‘N Out, and was invited to join the show’s cast. She quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to her hilarious skits and dynamic stage presence.

Ms Jackie oh! also had a budding acting career, with roles in movies like “The Trap” and “Ride or Die.” She was also a successful social media influencer, with over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Tributes Pour In

News of Ms Jackie oh!’s death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many of her fellow comedians and actors taking to social media to pay tribute.

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans wrote, “Rest in paradise Ms Jackie oh! You were one of the funniest and kindest people I had the pleasure of meeting. You will be missed.” Meanwhile, rapper and actor Ice Cube tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing of Ms Jackie oh! She was a comedic force to be reckoned with.”

A Tragic Loss

Ms Jackie oh!’s death is a tragic loss for the entertainment industry, and her family, friends, and fans. She was a rising star with immense talent and potential, and her passing at such a young age is a reminder of the fragility of life.

May she rest in peace.

