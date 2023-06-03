Ms Jacky Oh’s Final Video Prior to Passing Away After Surgery, Partnered with DC Young Fly

Ms Jacky Oh Last Video Before Death | DC Young Fly’s Partner, Ms Jacky Oh Passed Away After Surgery

The Tragic Loss of Ms Jacky Oh

On August 19, 2021, the world lost a talented and beloved performer, Ms Jacky Oh. Ms Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jor’el Quinn, was a popular social media personality and comedian who rose to fame as the partner of rapper and comedian DC Young Fly.

Ms Jacky Oh was known for her hilarious videos on social media, where she would often play pranks on DC Young Fly and other celebrities. Her infectious energy and unique sense of humor made her a fan favorite, and she quickly gained a large following on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

The Last Video Before Death

On August 18, 2021, just one day before her untimely death, Ms Jacky Oh posted a video on Instagram that would turn out to be her last. In the video, she can be seen dancing and singing along to a popular song, clearly enjoying herself and having fun.

The video quickly went viral, with fans and friends alike commenting on how happy and carefree Ms Jacky Oh appeared. Little did anyone know that this would be the last time they would see her alive.

The Cause of Death

According to reports, Ms Jacky Oh passed away after undergoing surgery. The details of the surgery have not been disclosed, but it is believed to have been a routine procedure.

The news of Ms Jacky Oh’s death came as a shock to her fans and friends, many of whom took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her life and legacy.

A Legacy of Laughter

Ms Jacky Oh may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Her legacy of laughter and joy will live on through her many fans and followers, who will always remember her as a bright light in a sometimes-dark world.

Rest in peace, Ms Jacky Oh. You will be missed.

