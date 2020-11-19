Mshoza Death -Dead :Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, better known as Mshoza has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

"If you love Joburg, 947 loves you❤️ on Twitter: "[ICYMI] Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, better known as #Mshoza, has passed away 💔 Music has lost another icon… Details surrounding her death are not yet known. "

Music has lost another icon…

Tributes

Just received some bad News Mshoza wamaboza is no more 😢 kwaze kwabuhlung #RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/hJ9waOhcT8 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@Advovolicious) November 19, 2020

The world underrated her, body shamed her, called her names but through it all she won, conquered and inspired many. The godmother of KWAITO, the Queen 👑 of KWAITO,

Long Live Mshoza #RIPmshoza pic.twitter.com/VoKQywC6Bp — Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) November 19, 2020

Thabo Moloi wrote

Damn you 2020, 2 kids have lost their mommy and we mourn yet another young legend. Sekwanele ke ngok! Rest In Peace Mshoza Bozza. 😪 #Mshoza pic.twitter.com/17cSFPwAnn — Lebogang 😘❤ (@Lebzn) November 19, 2020

Over a decade ago my team and I drove to Mpumalanga to shoot #Mshoza. She had caused a stir by getting a boob job (yes, I know 😅). She gave us the sexiest and – by Bona’s standards then – the raciest photos. Her hubby wasn’t too thrilled! #RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/2Cm2p7LbS0 — Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) November 19, 2020

@YourGirlLee_Mab wrote

#Mshoza was under appreciated when she was still alive

Getting backlash for her on and off relationships and her skin bleaching. Now that she’s no more You will hear the samples being used to recreate her sound by today’s musicians who didn’t see it relevant when she was alive.

All Goal HD wrote

Gatsheni™ wrote

A few years ago I was desperate for a job and it was the same time me and #Mshoza were talking.

She invited me for lunch to see if she could help me with a job. And I remember she paid for lunch and even after gave me money and thanked me for coming to see her.