MSU faces lawsuit from father of woman killed in shooting incident today.

Ted Verner Jr., father of Alexandria Verner who was one of the victims in the Michigan State University shooting on February 13, plans to sue the university for insufficient security measures that led to his daughter’s death. Verner filed the notice with the Michigan Court of Claims on Tuesday.

News Source : Matthew Miller | mmiller@mlive.com

Source Link :Father of woman killed in MSU shooting moves to sue the university/