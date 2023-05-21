“Mt. Morris Township hotel shooting” today : At least one person killed in shooting at a hotel in Mt. Morris Township

At Least One Person Killed in Mt. Morris Township Hotel Shooting today 2023.

One person has been killed in a shooting at a hotel in Mt. Morris Township, Michigan. Police have not released any further details about the victim or any potential suspects in the incident, which took place early on Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Hotel shooting leaves at least 1 dead in Mt. Morris Township /

News Source : Joey Oliver | joliver@mlive.com

Mt. Morris Township shooting Hotel shooting in Michigan Fatal shooting at hotel Crime at Mt. Morris Township hotel Police investigate deadly shooting at hotel