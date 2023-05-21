“Mt. Morris Township hotel shooting” today : At least one person killed in shooting at a hotel in Mt. Morris Township

“Mt. Morris Township hotel shooting” today : At least one person killed in shooting at a hotel in Mt. Morris Township

Posted on May 21, 2023

At Least One Person Killed in Mt. Morris Township Hotel Shooting today 2023.
One person has been killed in a shooting at a hotel in Mt. Morris Township, Michigan. Police have not released any further details about the victim or any potential suspects in the incident, which took place early on Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Joey Oliver | joliver@mlive.com

  1. Mt. Morris Township shooting
  2. Hotel shooting in Michigan
  3. Fatal shooting at hotel
  4. Crime at Mt. Morris Township hotel
  5. Police investigate deadly shooting at hotel
Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply