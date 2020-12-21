Mthethwa webandla Death -Obituary – Dead : Vice Archbishop Phakamani Mthethwa webandla iPGI has Died .
Vice Archbishop Phakamani Mthethwa webandla iPGI has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Tributess
Thokozane WakwaMthethwa Nyambose wrote
Kubuhlungu baba Malinga kodwa esikujabulelayo kuthi ihambekahle phambi kwethu,ulikhulumile iqiniso kithi,kusele kithi manje
Zothani Malinga 11 hrs · On behalf of abazoba Nenhloso Bible verse sharing and motivational group, we are sad to inform you with Vice Archbishop Phakamani Mthethwa webandla iPGI, he was well known kwigroup ikakhulukazi ekuwhatssap, on the last event we had in Ladysmith ngomhlaka28 November 2020 he was our part, condolences to his friends and family, nebandla, Wafike wafundisa kakhulu that day……ei umoya wam uphukile and okokqala ngqaaa on our group to loose imember and ebinegalelo ehloniphayo, ezithobile
Source: (20+) abazoba Nenhloso Bible Verses and motivational group | Facebook
