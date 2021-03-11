Mthokosizi Edwin Ntumba Death – Obituary : We are devastated to learn of the tragic news that our Da Vinci 2020 Master’s alumnus Mr Mthokosizi Edwin Ntumba was the innocen…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We are devastated to learn of the tragic news that our Da Vinci 2020 Master’s alumnus Mr Mthokosizi Edwin Ntumba was the innocent bystander shot and killed in the student riots in Johannesburg City Centre yesterday (10/03/2021).

Lala ngoxolo, Mnumzane Ntumba. Hamba Kahle.



