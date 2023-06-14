MTS Trolley Shooting: Police Release Bodycam Footage of Armed Man Fatally Shot today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Caution: The video link contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

San Diego police have released body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting an armed man at a transit center in South Bay. On June 6, police received a call about a disturbance with a weapon at the Iris Avenue Trolley Station in San Ysidro. Surveillance video captured the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez Ramos, acting erratically before pulling what appeared to be a gun from his waistband and waving it in front of passengers. When officers arrived, they demanded Ramos to put his hands up, but he instead pulled out his gun and pointed it at them, prompting Officer Ruben Berton to shoot and kill him. The weapon was later identified as a Glock-style .177 caliber BB gun. The Commission on Police Practices will conduct a review of the shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

