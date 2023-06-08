Mudam’s Ligia Lewis: Lifeless and Life at the Exhibition

Ligia Lewis: Deader Than Dead at Mudam

Ligia Lewis’ exhibition, “Deader Than Dead,” at the Mudam museum is a must-see for contemporary art enthusiasts. The show features a collection of Lewis’ works that explore the complexities of race, gender, and identity through dance and performance.

Lewis’ performances are known for their powerful and evocative choreography, and “Deader Than Dead” is no exception. The exhibition includes a series of live performances that showcase Lewis’ unique style and vision. The dancers move with a fluidity that is both mesmerizing and haunting, creating a powerful emotional impact on the audience.

In addition to the live performances, “Deader Than Dead” also features a range of Lewis’ video works. These videos further explore the themes of race and identity, and showcase Lewis’ talent as a filmmaker.

Overall, “Deader Than Dead” is a fascinating and thought-provoking exhibition that highlights the important work of Ligia Lewis. If you’re in the area, be sure to check it out.

