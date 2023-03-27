“Mudcrutch co-founder Tom Leadon dies at 70”

At the age of 70, Tom Leadon, one of the co-founders of Tom Petty’s original band, Mudcrutch, has passed away.

Tom Leadon, a co-founding member of Tom Petty’s original band Mudcrutch, has passed away at the age of 70. The announcement was made by the band’s official Twitter account, which confirmed the sad news on March 27, 2023.

Leadon played guitar and sang harmony vocals for Mudcrutch, which formed in Gainesville, Florida in 1970. The band split up after a few years, but Petty went on to enjoy international success as a solo artist and with his backing band, The Heartbreakers. Mudcrutch eventually reunited in 2007, releasing a self-titled album that featured Leadon’s contributions.

Born in California in 1952, Leadon grew up in a musical family. His older brother is musician and Eagles co-founder Bernie Leadon, and their father was a music professor. Leadon moved to Gainesville in the 1960s to attend the University of Florida, where he met Petty and other members of Mudcrutch.

After the band dissolved in 1975, Leadon left Gainesville and eventually settled in Nashville, Tennessee. He continued to write and perform music, releasing several solo albums and collaborating with other artists. Leadon also worked as a sound engineer and producer, and was involved in environmental activism.

Fans and fellow musicians expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Leadon on social media. Petty’s daughter, Adria, wrote on Instagram that Leadon was “a true original” and “a sweet soul.” Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams said Leadon was “a kind and gentle spirit” and “a brilliant musician.” Many others shared memories of seeing Mudcrutch perform and praised Leadon’s contributions to the band’s sound.

Leadon’s passing is a sad loss for the music community, but his legacy will live on through his recordings and his influence on other artists. As one fan wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace, Tom Leadon. Your music will never be forgotten.”

Source : @consequence



