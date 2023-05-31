Mughlai Chicken Gravy Recipe: Recipe for Mughlai Chicken with Smooth Gravy | मुगलई चिकन रेसिपी with चिकन स्मूद ग्रेवी

Mughlai Chicken Smooth Gravy

Mughlai cuisine is known for its rich and creamy gravies, and this Mughlai Chicken Smooth Gravy recipe is no exception. The dish is a perfect blend of spices and herbs that create a unique flavor that will tantalize your taste buds.

Ingredients

500g boneless chicken

1 cup curd

1 cup cream

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

4-5 cloves

1 tsp kasuri methi

Oil

Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, bay leaves, and cloves. Fry for a few seconds, then add finely chopped onions. Fry until they turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder. Fry for a few seconds. Beat curd and add it to the pan. Mix well. Add boneless chicken pieces and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes on medium flame. Add salt and kasuri methi. Mix well. Add cream and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes on low flame. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

Tips

You can use bone-in chicken pieces as well, but make sure to increase the cooking time accordingly.

Use fresh cream for the best results.

Adjust the spice level according to your taste.

You can also add cashew paste to make the gravy even creamier.

Always use kasuri methi for that authentic Mughlai flavor.

Conclusion

This Mughlai Chicken Smooth Gravy recipe is a perfect dish for a special occasion or a family dinner. The rich and creamy gravy with tender chicken pieces is sure to impress everyone. The dish is easy to make and can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. So, go ahead and give it a try!

News Source : Food valley by HR

Source Link :Mughlai Chicken Smooth Gravy | मुगलई चिकन स्मूद ग्रेवी | Mughlai Chicken Recipe/