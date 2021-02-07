Muhammad Ali Sadpara Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara has Died.

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

We all mourn the loss of Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his team. May Allah make the matter easy and grant them success in their search. Amen 🤲 #K2WinterExpedition pic.twitter.com/spfnddJHwo

M•HAMZA :: @IMHPAK We all mourn the loss of Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his team. May Allah make the matter easy and grant them success in their search. Amen

