Muj Presley Death – Obituary : It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend Muj Presley.A larger-than-life character and a pure enterta…

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend Muj Presley.

A larger-than-life character and a pure entertainer. You performed for thousands at our Soho Road BID Diwali events, and the Birmingham community loved you.

You will be dearly missed. RIP Muj Presley



