‘Mujeres Engañadas’ Star, Andrés García, Dies at 81

81-year-old actor Andrés García, known for his role in ‘Mujeres Engañadas’, has passed away.

Renowned Actor Andrés García Passes Away at 81

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/Tampa Hoy) – Andrés García, a renowned Dominican actor, has passed away at the age of 81. He battled several health conditions in the past months, including hepatic cirrhosis, and deteriorating health due to low hemoglobin, requiring a blood transfusion. García passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind his wife Margarita Portillo, daughter Andrea, and sons Andrés and Leonardo.

Early Life

Andrés García was born on May 24, 1941, in the Dominican Republic. At a young age, he moved to Mexico and eventually made Acapulco his home. García showed an interest in the entertainment industry from a young age and began a successful career in acting.

Career in Acting

García worked as an actor for 48 years and appeared in over 100 TV shows. He gained widespread recognition and acclaim for his performances in popular soap operas such as “Las Gemelas,” “El Privilegio de Amar,” and “Mujeres Engañadas,” among others.

Family Life

García leaves behind his wife Margarita Portillo, whom he married in 2002, and their children, Andrea, Andrés, and Leonardo. His children have also followed in his footsteps and pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

Legacy

García was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. He was known for his charm, talent, and dedication to his craft. Fans and fellow actors have expressed their condolences at the news of his passing.

Andrés García will be greatly missed, but his contributions to the entertainment industry will continue to inspire new generations of actors and fans.