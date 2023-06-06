Mukesh Khanna Reveals Why Release of \’Shaktimaan\’ is Delayed, Budget Exceeds \’Bahubali\’







The Upcoming Film of India’s First Desi Superhero ‘Shaktimaan’

The announcement for the film of India’s first desi superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ was made quite some time ago and it was reported that Sony Pictures and Bhishma International, Mukesh Khanna’s company, were going to jointly produce the film. The budget for the film was planned to be huge, with an estimated cost of 200-300 crores. Ever since the announcement was made, people have been eagerly waiting for the film of this favorite Indian superhero of the 90s. Recently, Mukesh Khanna gave an update on why the film is taking so long to make.

Mukesh Khanna played the lead role in ‘Shaktimaan’, one of the most famous TV shows for children. During the lockdown, they announced that they will be making a film based on the show in collaboration with Sony Pictures India. Sony Pictures also shared a teaser video to announce the film.

Big Plan to Take it to International Level

Mukesh Khanna gave some latest updates on the upcoming project ‘Shaktimaan’ on his official YouTube channel ‘Bhishma International’. He said that the film is being made and there is a big plan to take it to the international level. The contract for the film has also been prepared and there is a plan to make it on a large scale with a budget of Rs 200-300 crores.

Mukesh Khanna also revealed that the work on the film was stopped due to the Corona epidemic. However, the film will still be made and he will be a part of it in some way or the other. No information regarding the star cast of the film has been revealed yet. Mukesh Khanna said that since the film is going to be very big, it is justified to take time.

Additionally, there were rumors of Mukesh Khanna’s demise on social media, but the actor confirmed that he is absolutely fine.





