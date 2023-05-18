Mulder and Scully Romance: At What Point Did Mulder and Scully Develop Romantic Feelings for Each Other?

Mulder and Scully: The Evolution of Their Relationship

Mulder and Scully from The X-Files are considered one of TV’s most iconic couples of all time. They are known for their undeniable chemistry and deep affection for each other. However, their relationship was not always clear, and they remained platonic partners until the seventh season. Still, there were plenty of romantic moments between them before then. So, when did Mulder and Scully fall in love?

The Beginning of Their Relationship

According to X-Files creator Chris Carter, Mulder fell for Scully when she first walked into his office in the pilot episode. There were obvious signs of a blossoming romance, including longing gazes, hand-holding, and jealousy around former lovers. However, the early seasons chose to focus on trust rather than lust for Mulder and Scully’s growing intimacy. Scully, the rule-following scientist, had a partner she was willing to “put [herself] on the line” for, as she admitted in “Tooms.” And, for the first time, Mulder had someone he could trust.

Season 5: The Turning Point

Season 5 is when most fans agree that Mulder and Scully’s relationship heated up. The beginning episodes tie up Scully’s cancer arc, which began in Season 4’s “Memento Mori.” After a heart-wrenching bedside cry from Mulder and Scully’s dying wish to be a scapegoat to save Mulder’s career, it’s clear the partners care more about each other than they do themselves.

Mulder’s intense love for Scully is shown in The X-Files movie, set between Seasons 5 and 6. Before trekking to Antarctica to find his partner, he admits his feelings for her in a very beat-around-the-bush way. The encounter ends with an infamous almost-kiss that confirmed the future of Mulder and Scully’s relationship was heading toward romantic territory.

Season 6: The Confession

The X-Files confirmed Mulder and Scully’s love in Season 6. In “Triangle,” Mulder kisses an alternate universe Scully and tells her he loves her. However, Scully attributes the confession to him being “delirious” and “on drugs.” In “Rain King,” Scully gives a speech about how the best relationships are often rooted in friendship and how the person who was just a friend is suddenly the only person you can imagine yourself with. It’s clear that Scully speaks from her experience with Mulder.

The season takes their partnership from flirtatious to undeniably romantic. After Mulder’s love confession, there is the baseball date in “The Unnatural,” the pair’s first kiss in “Millennium,” and their first canonical hookup in “All Things.” Scully and Mulder’s love blossomed through challenges, including their office burning down and their partnership almost ending along with the X-Files.

Conclusion

Mulder and Scully’s relationship is complex because it’s not just one scene that pinpoints the moment they fell in love; it’s a collection of many. However, it’s The X-Files’ sixth season that takes their partnership from flirtatious to undeniably romantic. Mulder and Scully’s love story is a slow-burn that blossomed through trust, friendship, and challenges. Their relationship is a testament to the power of true love and the importance of having someone you can trust.

