Muler Haydn Price Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Muler Haydn Price has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @KenfigHillRFC: Sad news today hearing of the passing of Muler Haydn Price. Haydn had been a player, committee man and past Chairman of Kenfig Hill RFC. Our sincere condolences to Rhianydd and Jayne.

#RIPHaydnRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.