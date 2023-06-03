“Multi-cancer blood test UK”: UK sees potential in multi-cancer blood test for faster diagnosis

NHS Trial of New Blood Test for Cancer Shows Promise in Early Detection

A recent National Health Service (NHS) trial of a new blood test for over 50 types of cancer has shown promising results. The trial, conducted by researchers from the University of Oxford, revealed that the Galleri test correctly identified two out of every three cancers in patients who had visited their general practitioner (GP) with suspected symptoms in England or Wales.

First Large-Scale Evaluation of Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Test

The Galleri test also demonstrated an accuracy rate of 85% in identifying the original site of cancer in patients. This study marks the first large-scale evaluation of a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test in individuals who presented to their GP for diagnostic follow-up for suspected cancer. The SIMPLIFY study enrolled 6,238 patients, aged 18 and older, who were referred for urgent imaging, endoscopy, or other diagnostic modalities to investigate symptoms suggestive of possible cancers.

Need for New Tools to Expedite Cancer Diagnosis

Associate Professor Brian D Nicholson, co-lead investigator of the study at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, said, “New tools that can both expedite cancer diagnosis and potentially avoid invasive and costly investigations are needed to more accurately triage patients who present with non-specific cancer symptoms.”

He added that the high overall specificity, positive predictive value, and accuracy of the cancer signal detected and cancer signal origin prediction across cancer types indicate that a positive MCED test could be used to confirm that symptomatic patients should be evaluated for cancer before pursuing other diagnoses.

Blood Sample Testing

Participants in the study provided a blood sample, from which DNA was isolated and tested. Most patients diagnosed with cancer in England and Wales first see a primary care physician for the investigation of symptoms suggestive of cancer.

Commonly Reported Symptoms Leading to Referral

The most commonly reported symptoms leading to referral for the study were unexpected weight loss, change in bowel habit, post-menopausal bleeding, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, pain, difficulty swallowing, and anemia.

First Step in Testing New Way to Identify Cancer

NHS national director for cancer Professor Peter Johnson said, “This study is the first step in testing a new way to identify cancer as quickly as possible, being pioneered by the NHS – earlier detection of cancer is vital, and this test could help us to catch more cancers at an earlier stage and help save thousands of lives.”

Study Funded by Healthcare Company GRAIL

The University of Oxford sponsored the SYMPLIFY study and was responsible for data collection, analysis, and interpretation. The study was funded by US healthcare company GRAIL, which has developed the Galleri blood test, with support from NHS England, NHS Wales, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), and NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre.

Potential Benefit of Methylation-Based MCED Blood Tests as Diagnostic Aid

Sir Harpal Kumar, President of GRAIL Europe, said, “GRAIL’s earlier PATHFINDER study previously demonstrated that adding GRAIL’s MCED testing to the standard of care screening more than doubled the number of cancers detected compared with standard screening alone in adults with no symptoms or suspicion of cancer. Now, the SYMPLIFY data confirm the potential benefit of methylation-based MCED blood tests as a diagnostic aid for use in the symptomatic patient population.”

The findings of the SYMPLIFY study will be presented at the American Society of Oncology conference in Chicago this week.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Multi-cancer blood test shows promise of quicker diagnosis in UK/