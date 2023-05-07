“Multi-car Fatal Collision” Today : Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Multi-Car Collision – Victims Identified (Updated)

Delaware State Police Investigating Multi-Car Fatal Collision – Victims Identified and Update Provided

Two women have died in a fatal multi-car collision in Milton, Delaware. The victims have been identified as Mary Elicone, 59, of Rehoboth Beach, and Suzanne Misener, 65, of Lewes. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident and is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264 or provide information to the Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit and Delaware Victim Center are available to offer support and resources to victims or witnesses of a crime or those who have lost a loved one to a sudden death. The unit can be reached 24/7 through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

News Source : Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

