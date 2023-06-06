“Multi-sport Skate Helmets” : Multi-Sport Helmet for Skateboarding, Scootering, Roller Skating, and Longboarding – Available for Adults, Youth, and Children

Multi-Sport Helmet for Adults, Youth, and Children: JBM Skateboarding, Roller Skating, Inline Skating, and Longboarding Helmet for Scooters and Skating



Skateboarding is a thrilling and adventurous sport, but it can also be dangerous if proper safety precautions are not taken. One of the most important safety gears that a skateboarder must wear is a helmet. A good quality skateboard helmet can protect the head from serious injuries and reduce the risk of brain damage in case of a fall or collision. In this article, we will discuss the features and benefits of the Skateboarding helmets that are available in the market.

The Skateboarding helmets come in three different sizes, small, medium, and large. The sizes are based on head circumference measurements, which are as follows: Small- 18.9-20.9”, Medium- 20.5-22”, and Large- 20.9-22.7”. The helmets come with an adjustable strap that makes them flexible to fit any head size. The flexibility of the strap makes it a unisex product, and it would fit well for both men and women, boys and girls. The adjustable strap ensures that the helmet stays in place and does not move around while skateboarding.

The material used in the Skateboarding helmets is tough and durable PVC & PC, EPS foam. The combination of these materials helps absorb the impact and protect the head from serious injuries. The helmets are designed to withstand high-impact collisions, reducing the risk of head injuries. The helmets are also lightweight, making them comfortable to wear while skateboarding. The lightweight design does not weigh down on the head and does not restrict movement, making it easier for skateboarders to maneuver while performing tricks.

Ventilation is an essential feature of the Skateboarding helmets. The helmets are designed with multiple vents, special aerodynamic design, and breathable foam to reduce sweating and keep the head cool. The ventilation system prevents the head from overheating, which can be caused by intense body movements during skateboarding. The breathable foam also helps to keep the helmet clean and fresh, reducing the chances of bacterial infections. The ventilation system also ensures that the helmet does not become uncomfortable to wear during long skateboarding sessions.

In conclusion, the Skateboarding helmets are an essential safety gear that any skateboarder must wear while skateboarding. The helmets are available in three different sizes, small, medium, and large, and the adjustable strap makes them flexible to fit any head size. The material used in the helmets is tough and durable PVC & PC, EPS foam, which helps absorb the impact and protect the head from serious injuries. The ventilation system is designed to keep the head cool and reduce sweating, making the helmets comfortable to wear during long skateboarding sessions. The Skateboarding helmets are a must-have safety gear for any skateboarder, and it is recommended for age grading of 8+.



