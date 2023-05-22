“multi-vehicle crash Mansfield victim” : Three injured in Mansfield multi-vehicle crash, motorcyclist has life-altering injuries

Posted on May 22, 2023

“Multi-Vehicle Crash in Mansfield Leaves Motorcyclist with Life-Altering Injuries”

On Sunday, a multi-vehicle collision in Mansfield resulted in three people being hospitalized. The accident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Airport Road, south of Mansfield, according to paramedics. Upon arrival, they found two cars in a ditch traveling north and a motorcycle that had collided with one of the vehicles. The motorcycle driver was flown to a Toronto trauma center via Ornge air ambulance with life-altering injuries, while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The OPP shut down Airport Road between County Rd 17 and Sideroad 5 for several hours to investigate.

News Source : Barrie

