Multiple deaths in Noida, including 21-year-old engineering student, 11-year-old boy, and 18-year-old machine operator

Posted on June 17, 2023

engineering student falls to death in Noida building : Three fall to death in Noida, including engineering student, 11-yr-old boy, and 18-yr-old machine operator

Three individuals, including a 21-year-old engineering student, have died from falls in Noida since Friday. The student fell from the eighth floor of a condominium in Sector 100, while an 11-year-old boy slipped and fell from the fourth floor of a building in Salarpur village. An 18-year-old machine operator also died after falling from the terrace of his factory in Sector 63. Additionally, a five-year-old boy fell from an eighth-floor balcony in Sector 78 and died. Police believe the engineering student may have jumped. The incidents are under investigation.

