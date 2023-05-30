Multiple Fatalities and Injuries in Memorial Day Weekend Incidents in New Jersey, Including Andrew Benavente and Family Killed in Head-On Crash and 15-Year-Old Boy Drowning at Sandy Hook Beach

“Memorial Day weekend fatalities in New Jersey” : Multiple Fatal Incidents, Including Andrew Benavente and Family, Tyler Ford, and a 15-Year-Old Victim at Sandy Hook

Over Memorial Day weekend, New Jersey experienced multiple incidents resulting in deaths and injuries. At least eight people, including four children, died in crashes and other incidents. Rough surf kept lifeguards busy with multiple ocean rescues due to people getting caught in rip currents. On the roads, a man and his two children were killed in a head-on crash, and a 10-year-old boy riding his bicycle was hit by a car. Additionally, a Mercer County man died in a motorcycle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, and a Jersey City woman died in a crash on Garfield Avenue. Finally, a missing postal worker from Cape May was identified as the man whose body was found floating a mile off Sandy Hook.

Read Full story : Crashes Kill 8; Teen Drowns At Jersey Shore Over Memorial Day Weekend /

News Source : Karen Wall

