Multiple fire crews battle blaze in Medford caused by lithium-ion battery: Suspect not identified

Lithium-ion battery fires in Medford

Medford Fire Chief John Freedman has revealed that the recent blaze in Medford, Massachusetts was caused by a lithium-ion battery, marking the city’s second such fire in just a few weeks. The previous fire on May 4th was caused by a battery-powered scooter. As a result, officials are urging people to be careful when using lithium-ion batteries, particularly for larger devices like e-bikes and scooters. They suggest following safety tips such as using only original batteries and charging equipment, charging batteries directly into a wall outlet, storing devices away from doors and windows, and disposing of batteries at designated stations. State Fire Marshal Ostroskey emphasized the importance of using, storing, and charging these batteries according to manufacturer instructions to prevent fires.

News Source : Sara Lafever

