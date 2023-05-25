Multiple Homicides and Shooting Leave One Dead and a 17-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore

Baltimore homicide cases : Two homicides and a shooting in Baltimore, victim found on North Paca Street

Baltimore Police reported two homicide cases and a 17-year-old injured by gunfire on Wednesday. One unidentified individual was found injured on North Paca Street in the Seton Hill neighborhood and later died in the hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds. Another death on the 5000 block of Belair Road is being investigated as a homicide after police responded to a well-being call and found the individual unresponsive with signs of trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators or Metro Crime Stoppers. Additionally, a 17-year-old was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand on Elmora Avenue in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Northeast District Shooting detectives are asking for information related to the incident.

News Source : Dan Belson

