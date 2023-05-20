Multiple Myeloma Treatment: Symptoms and Treatment of Multiple Myeloma – Part 2 | Healius Cancer & Hematology Clinics

What is Multiple Myeloma Part – 2

Symptoms of Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell that produces antibodies to help fight infections. The symptoms of multiple myeloma can vary from person to person, but there are some common signs and symptoms that may indicate the disease.

Some of the common symptoms of multiple myeloma include:

Bone pain and fractures

Multiple myeloma can cause bone pain, especially in the back, hips, and skull. The pain may be sharp or dull and may be worse at night. The disease can also weaken bones, making them more susceptible to fractures.

Fatigue and weakness

Multiple myeloma can cause fatigue and weakness, which can be caused by anemia (a low red blood cell count) or by the cancer cells themselves.

Infections

Multiple myeloma can weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight infections. People with multiple myeloma may be more susceptible to infections, such as pneumonia or urinary tract infections.

Weight loss and loss of appetite

People with multiple myeloma may experience weight loss and loss of appetite, which can be caused by the cancer itself or by the treatments used to treat the disease.

Kidney problems

Multiple myeloma can damage the kidneys, causing them to function poorly. This can lead to a buildup of toxins in the blood, which can cause fatigue, weakness, and other symptoms.

Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

The treatment of multiple myeloma depends on the stage of the disease, the age and overall health of the patient, and other factors. Some of the common treatments for multiple myeloma include:

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is a treatment that uses drugs to kill cancer cells. Chemotherapy may be used alone or in combination with other treatments, such as stem cell transplantation.

Stem cell transplantation

Stem cell transplantation is a procedure in which healthy stem cells are collected from the patient or a donor and then infused into the patient’s bloodstream. This can help to replace the patient’s damaged or destroyed blood cells and boost the immune system.

Radiation therapy

Radiation therapy uses high-energy X-rays or other types of radiation to kill cancer cells. This treatment may be used to relieve bone pain or to shrink tumors.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a treatment that uses the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. This may be done by using drugs that help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.

Surgery

Surgery may be used to remove a tumor or to stabilize a bone that has been weakened by multiple myeloma.

Targeted therapy

Targeted therapy is a treatment that uses drugs to target specific molecules or other proteins that are involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Conclusion

Multiple myeloma is a serious disease that requires prompt diagnosis and treatment. If you are experiencing symptoms of multiple myeloma, it is important to see your doctor right away. With the right treatment, many people with multiple myeloma are able to manage their symptoms and live longer, healthier lives.

1. Multiple Myeloma symptoms

2. Multiple Myeloma treatment options

3. Healius Cancer & Hematology Clinics

4. Cancer and Hematology care for Multiple Myeloma patients

5. Multiple Myeloma diagnosis and management

News Source : Healius Cancer & Hematology

Source Link :What is Multiple Myeloma Part – 2 | Symptoms and Treatment | Healius Cancer & Hematology Clinics/