“Multiple Personality Disorder Therapy”: Woman with 12 Selves Finds Relief with a Novel Therapy for Multiple Personality Disorder

Dissociative Identity Disorder: A Therapist’s Perspective

When Ella time traveled in my office for the first time, I did not realize what was happening right away. She was sitting comfortably in a chair, her hands folded, her back straight and her feet flat on the floor. There was no dramatic change, no shuddering or twitching. But then I saw it: a slight shift in how she held her body. Her face softened almost imperceptibly. I heard it, too: her voice sounded different, pitched just a teeny bit higher than usual, with a new singsong quality.

At first, I found it curious. As it continued, I felt a growing sense of unease. Acting on a hunch, I asked her how old she was. “I’m seven,” she said. Ella was 19.

I’m a licensed clinical social worker specializing in trauma, eating disorders, self-harm, personality disorders, and gender and sexuality issues. I am also a cultural anthropologist with expertise in the intersections of culture and mental health. Ella (I have changed her name here to protect her privacy) was referred to me by a concerned university colleague who taught her in one of her classes.

Ella and I began meeting for twice-weekly therapy sessions, which eventually increased to three times a week. We worked together for four and a half years. Ella came for help with complex post-traumatic stress disorder. She was a survivor of long-term, severe childhood sexual abuse by a trusted religious leader. She had nightmares, flashbacks and anxiety, and she engaged in various forms of self-harm, among other symptoms.

But there were other things going on. Ella regularly missed pockets of time. She “spaced out” unexpectedly, “waking up” wearing different clothes. She experienced intense thoughts, emotions and urges that felt like they were coming from someone other than herself. In a way, they were. Ella, it eventually became clear, had dissociative identity disorder (DID), a clinical condition in which a person has two or more distinct personalities that regularly take control of the person’s behavior, as well as recurring periods of amnesia. Popularly known as “split” or multiple personalities, DID and its criteria are listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the authoritative psychiatric compendium published by the American Psychiatric Association.

Over time Ella manifested 12 different personalities (or “parts” as she called them) ranging in age from two to 16. Each part had a different name; her own memories and experiences; and distinctive speech patterns, mannerisms and handwriting. Some communicated in words, and others were silent, conveying things through drawings or using stuffed animals to enact scenes. Most of the time the different parts were not aware of what was happening when another part was “out,” making for a fragmented and confusing existence.

DID is a highly controversial diagnosis. Patients with DID symptoms are frequently dismissed by clinicians and laypeople alike as faking or neurotic, or both. This kind of skepticism has been fueled by the case of “Sybil,” who became the subject of a 1973 best-selling book; later evidence indicated she was faking her condition. My diagnosis of Ella was based on the DSM-5 criteria, her score on various psychological tests of dissociation, and our years of working together. Notably, fakes have something to gain by faking. Ella had nothing but losses. Her personalities would sabotage one another, ruining relationships and threatening her school performance.

So how to help her? Therapists have traditionally treated people with DID with the goal of “integrating” them: bringing the fragmented parts back together into one core self. This is still the most common approach, and it reflects a Western view of the world in which one body can have only one identity. This is not a universal human belief, however. People in many other cultures see the body as host to several identities. Given my anthropological training, I approached Ella’s DID symptoms differently than many clinicians might. Ella looked to me like a community—a dysfunctional one at that moment but a community, nonetheless. My concern was less with the number of selves she had than with how those selves worked together—or not—in her daily life. Was it possible to bring those selves into a harmonious coexistence? Ella thought it was, and so did I, so that was the mission we embarked on in therapy.

Ella didn’t show up talking about “parts.” We started our therapy focused on helping her manage the everyday consequences of the abuse she had endured. Then, about a year after we began, things took an unexpected turn. Ella came into her session one day clutching several scraps of paper covered in childlike writing: shaky words with misshapen letters and misspellings. Some of the notes were written backward.

“I keep finding these scattered around my room,” she told me, alarmed. “I’ve also found these,” she said, pulling drawings of stick figures, animals and rainbows out of her backpack, some with smiley-face stickers on them.

Despite the overtly innocent tone of these materials, Ella found them frightening. She had no idea where they had come from. “I don’t understand what’s happening,” she told me. “I must be making them, right? But I don’t remember doing it.”

As our sessions continued, Ella recounted more strange incidents. She would sometimes “wake up” in the middle of a conversation with someone and realize she was somewhere other than the place in which she last remembered being. Occasionally she would find things moved around in her room she didn’t remember moving. I began receiving e-mails sent from her address consisting of strings of consonants with no vowels at all, like this:

Htsmmscrdrtnwwshwrhrblktshrndmksmflsf

These were decipherable with some effort (this one says, “Hi, it’s me. I’m scared right now. Wish [you?] were here. Blanket is here and makes me feel safe”), but Ella had no memory of sending them.

That unnerving first time the seven-year-old appeared in front of me happened when Ella and I had been working together for about 13 months. After that, Ella began to dissociate into younger parts more often during therapy. Some of her parts came out in full flashback mode, feeling absolutely terrified, and had to be talked down. Other parts were silent or angry.

The seven-year-old and I would sit on the floor and color or make art while we talked, sometimes about what was happening in Ella’s current life, sometimes about things that had happened in the past. To distinguish among her identities, Ella asked them to use different-colored markers when they wrote or drew. The seven-year-old part chose purple as her color and as her name: Violet. As far as Ella could discern, all these parts were versions of her at different ages. Some parts were better at dealing with certain situations and feelings than others were, and they would “come out” when those feelings were especially strong or when a situation required that part to appear and act.

Sometimes, however, the parts were in conflict. For example, a part named Ada—age 16—first appeared in the wake of a catastrophic rejection by a high school guidance counselor after Ella shared her abuse history. As a result, Ada was mistrusting and suspicious. She was also extremely rigid, moralistic and self-punishing and was quick to lash out with an acerbic tongue, including at me. She viewed herself as a protector.

Violet was very different. Violet trusted easily and loved generously. She really wanted to connect with other people. These traits often put Violet and Ada at odds and sometimes led to all-out internal warfare, with Ada, the older and stronger, usually prevailing. To punish Violet, Ada would sometimes hurt “the body” by hitting and biting her arms and legs and holding a pillow over her face until she passed out, behaviors Violet experienced as a reenactment of the abuse that created her.

Psychiatrists believe that developing multiple identities protects a child—the disorder usually has roots in childhood—by keeping traumatic memories and emotions contained within specific identities rather than letting them overwhelm the child completely. This is a contemporary understanding of DID, but people have speculated for centuries about what might cause someone to exhibit what appear to be multiple personalities (the first reliable recorded case of what we now call DID was noted in a young nun named Jeanne Fery in 1584 in Mons, France, and was regarded as a spiritual affliction). Today DID is one of several dissociative disorders outlined in the DSM-5. It is still a controversial diagnosis, but it is widely recognized within the psychiatric community.

Ella eventually found her way to a place of greater integration, but it was not an easy or linear journey. She learned to communicate with her different selves, to understand their different needs, and to work with them to develop a shared sense of identity. It was a long and difficult process, but it was also a rich and rewarding one. Through it all, Ella taught me a great deal about the complexity and resilience of the human mind and the importance of cultural context in understanding mental health. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to work with her and to learn from her.

