Multiple road accidents in Rajbari, Lalmonirhat, Gazipur, and Natore districts leave eight dead, including victims Lutfun Nahar and Mehdi Hasan.

Multiple Road Accidents: 8 Killed, Including Lutfun Nahar and Mehdi Hasan

Several road accidents in different districts of Bangladesh on Sunday resulted in the death of eight people and multiple injuries. One incident occurred in Rajbari, where a woman named Lutfun Nahar, 40, was hit by a car and died on the spot. Another accident involved a motorcyclist named Mehdi Hasan, 22, who collided head-on with a Nosimon in Islampur union of Baliakandi Upazila and died at Rajbari Sadar Hospital. In Lalmonirhat, two friends died and another was injured after being hit by a truck while making TikTok videos on Kakina-Mahipur road. In Gazipur, a truck ran over an auto-rickshaw, killing two people and injuring another. Lastly, in Natore, a train hit a motorcycle at Dodangi level crossing, killing the motorcyclist, Mofijul Islam, 45, and his wife, Sabina Begum, 40.

News Source : businesspostbd.com

