“Mum-of-four Holly Sanchez found dead in Crawley, partner Ryan Evans accused of murder”

Holly Sanchez : "Mum-of-four Holly Sanchez found dead in Crawley, partner charged with murder"

The lifeless body of Holly Sanchez, a mother of four, was discovered at the entrance of her former residence in Oates Walk, Crawley. Mrs Sanchez, who was a homemaker, died on May 13 due to head injuries caused by blunt force trauma. Her partner, Ryan Evans, identified her body before a post mortem examination at Worthing the following day. The accused, Evans, has been charged with her murder and is scheduled to stand trial in October. Meanwhile, an inquest has been set for November. On Facebook, Mrs Sanchez was remembered fondly by friends and acquaintances who described her as a “lovely girl”.

George Carden

