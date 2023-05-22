Mumbai apartment of Aditya Singh Rajput, actor, discovered dead

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at His Mumbai Apartment

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on Monday. The 35-year-old actor had reportedly been battling depression for the past few months.

The Life of Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya Singh Rajput was born in Mumbai in 1986. He started his career as a model and then transitioned to acting. He made his debut in the film industry in 2010 with the movie “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” and went on to act in several other films and TV shows.

Some of his notable works include “Band Baaja Baaraat”, “Kai Po Che!”, and “Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive”. He was also a part of the popular TV series “Pavitra Rishta”.

The Battle with Depression

Aditya Singh Rajput’s family and friends have revealed that he had been struggling with depression for the past few months. They had noticed a change in his behavior and had tried to support him through it.

However, the actor’s mental health had worsened in the past few weeks, and he had become increasingly isolated. His family had tried to reach out to him, but he had stopped responding to their calls and messages.

The Tragic End

On Monday morning, Aditya Singh Rajput’s domestic help found him hanging from the ceiling fan in his Mumbai apartment. The police were immediately informed, and they rushed to the scene. The actor was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police have stated that they are investigating the case and have not yet confirmed whether it was a suicide. However, they have revealed that no foul play is suspected.

The Aftermath

The news of Aditya Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the entertainment industry and his fans. Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences and to urge people to prioritize their mental health.

Aditya Singh Rajput’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to address it. It is essential to seek help and support when dealing with mental health issues and to remove the stigma associated with it. We hope that Aditya Singh Rajput’s family and friends find the strength to cope with this loss.

