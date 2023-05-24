“Mumbai bomb threat” today : Student Arrested in Nanded for Threatening to Blast Mumbai on Twitter

Student Arrested in Nanded for Tweeting Threat to Bomb Mumbai Soon today 2023.

A 19-year-old school student from Nanded in central Maharashtra has been apprehended by Mumbai police for posting a tweet threatening to blast Mumbai. The tweet was posted on Monday, and the user’s location was traced to Nanded city, around 625 km from Mumbai. The suspect was detained with the help of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and is being taken to Mumbai.

News Source : PTI

