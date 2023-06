Mumbai: Eknath Shinde and Raj Thackeray Honor Late Actor Sulochana Latkar

Tribute to Late Actor Sulochana Latkar in Mumbai

Sulochana Latkar tribute in Mumbai CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Sulochana Latkar Raj Thackeray and Sulochana Latkar tribute Late actor Sulochana Latkar remembered in Mumbai Mumbai film industry pays tribute to Sulochana Latkar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



CM Eknath Shinde and Raj Thackeray paid their respects to the late actor Sulochana Latkar in Mumbai. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 88 on January 19, 2021. She was known for her roles in films like “Bhagwan Dada”, “Guru Dutt”, and “Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam”.