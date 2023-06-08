Saraswati Vaidya, victim of Mumbai murder case : Mumbai Horror: Man Hacks Live-In Partner to Death, Boils Body Parts in Cooker in Mira Road (Watch Video)

On June 7th, the Mumbai police discovered the dismembered body of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya in a rented flat in the Mira Road area. Her live-in partner, 56-year-old Manoj Sahni, was detained as the prime suspect in the murder case. According to reports, Sahni allegedly hacked Vaidya to death, used a tree cutter to chop up her body, and boiled the body parts in a cooker. Further investigations are underway.

News Source : Team Latestly

