Mumbai Horror: Man Hacks Live-In Partner to Death, Boils Body Parts in Cooker in Mira Road (Watch Video)

Posted on June 8, 2023

On June 7th, the Mumbai police discovered the dismembered body of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya in a rented flat in the Mira Road area. Her live-in partner, 56-year-old Manoj Sahni, was detained as the prime suspect in the murder case. According to reports, Sahni allegedly hacked Vaidya to death, used a tree cutter to chop up her body, and boiled the body parts in a cooker. Further investigations are underway.

News Source : Team Latestly

  1. Mumbai Horror
  2. Live-In Partner Murder
  3. Boiled Body Parts
  4. Mira Road Murder
  5. Video Evidence of Murder
