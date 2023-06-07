Mumbai: Suspect in Hostel Murder-Suicide

Mumbai hostel murder suspect Prakash Kanojia : “Mumbai Girl’s body recovered from hostel, suspect’s body found”

The alleged murder case in a hostel at Marine Drive, Mumbai has seen a significant development. Mumbai Police has reported that the suspect, Prakash Kanojia, who was working as a security guard in the same hostel where the body of an 18-year-old girl was found, has committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The police suspect that the girl was raped and murdered, and Prakash was one of the accused in the case. The girl’s body has been sent for postmortem, and the investigation is ongoing. Prakash’s body was found near the Charni Road railway track. The Marine Drive police station has registered a case of rape and murder against him.

News Source : BLiTZ

