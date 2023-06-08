Mumbai woman chopped to death, suspect Manoj Sahani arrested: Police

Manoj Sahani (suspect) : Mumbai woman chopped to death, live-in partner Manoj Sahani arrested as suspect

A man from Mumbai, identified as Manoj Sahani, was arrested by the Maharashtra police on Wednesday for allegedly killing and dismembering his live-in partner, Saraswati Vaidya, in their rental flat. The police were alerted after a foul smell emanated from the couple’s apartment, and they found the woman’s body chopped into pieces. The suspect reportedly used two cutters, including an electric one, to carry out the gruesome killing on June 4. The police suspect that the murderer disposed of some of the body parts in different areas. A similar case had made headlines in May 2022, when Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly murdered his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, in Delhi.

News Source : Livemint

