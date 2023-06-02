“Mumbo Sauce Recipe”: A Recipe Critic’s Guide to Creating Delicious Homemade Mumbo Sauce

Mumbo Sauce: The Tangy and Savory Condiment You Need to Try

If you love barbecue and sweet and sour sauce, then you’re going to adore mumbo sauce. This red-orange condiment is a tangy and savory blend of ketchup, vinegar, hot sauce, soy sauce, and spices that’s popular in Washington, D.C and Chicago. It’s been around since the 1950s-1960s and for good reason! Mumbo sauce is a versatile sauce that can be used as a glaze, marinade, or dipping sauce.

Why Make Homemade Mumbo Sauce?

When you make your own mumbo sauce, you have full control over the flavor. You can adjust the sweetness, tanginess, and spiciness to your liking. Plus, homemade sauces are free of additives and preservatives and just taste better overall. After trying this tangy mumbo sauce recipe, you’ll have to try other homemade sauces like boom boom sauce, comeback sauce, and sweet chili sauce!

Mumbo Sauce Ingredients

Here are the ingredients you’ll need to make this delicious mumbo sauce recipe:

Ketchup

White vinegar

Soy sauce

Frank’s hot sauce

Brown sugar or granulated sugar

Smoked paprika or cayenne pepper

Salt (if needed)

Water (if needed)

How to Make Mumbo Sauce

Follow these simple steps to make your own homemade mumbo sauce:

In a medium saucepan, add the ketchup, vinegar, soy sauce, hot sauce, sugar, and paprika. Whisk together and heat over medium heat for 2-3 minutes to allow the ingredients to blend together. Remove from the heat and allow to cool before serving. Enjoy as a dipping sauce or glaze!

Tips and Variations

Here are some tips and variations to help you customize your mumbo sauce:

Let it chill: For best flavor, make the sauce a day ahead and let it chill in the fridge overnight so the flavors meld together.

Switch up the consistency: Simmer the sauce on low heat for a tad longer if you want a thicker sauce. Gradually add water if you need it a bit runnier.

Use for: Mumbo sauce isn’t just for dipping. It’s so versatile! Use it as a glaze for grilled pork or ribs, a marinade for chicken, or a spread for burgers and sandwiches.

Extra flavor: Add minced garlic, a hint of ginger, a drizzle of honey, or a splash of lemon juice for an extra flavor punch.

Ways to Use Mumbo Sauce

Mumbo sauce is a versatile condiment that goes well with a variety of dishes. Here are some ways to use it:

As a dipping sauce for French fries, onion rings, egg rolls, and more.

As a glaze for grilled meats like pork or ribs.

As a marinade for chicken or shrimp.

As a spread for burgers and sandwiches.

How Long Does it Last?

Your homemade mumbo sauce should stay good for a week or two in an airtight container or jar in the refrigerator. Give it a quick mix before using it as the ingredients may settle as it sits.

Enjoy making and using your homemade mumbo sauce!

