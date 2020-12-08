Mumtaz Ali khan Death -Dead – Obituary : Mumtaz Ali khan has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
Mumtaz Ali khan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

N Ali Khattak @NawabAliKhan7 My uncle Mumtaz Ali khan has passed away. He was brother of @ijazkhan Our family does not expect freinds coming for condolences due to Covid situation. Please Remember him in your prayers

