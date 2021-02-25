Muna Rihani Al-Nasser Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chairperson of UN Women For Peace Organisation, Muna Rihani Al-Nasser has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @KatalinBogyay: We lost a wonderful human being, Chairperson of UN Women For Peace Organisation, Muna Rihani Al-Nasser. Had the privilege to collaborate w/her for the empowerment of women. Born in Jordan, married to Amb.Nassir Al- Nasser,Pres. of 66th UNGA. Will miss you very much. RIP 🖤



