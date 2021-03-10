Muncie McNamara Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Muncie McNamara has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021
Former Kentucky unemployment insurance director Muncie McNamara has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.
LEX 18 12h · Former Kentucky unemployment insurance director Muncie McNamara was found dead Sunday in Bardstown. He was 39. According to his obituary, McNamara died “after a battle with chronic depression.”
Source: (13) LEX 18 – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
CONDOLENCES.
———————— –
Christy LeAnn Henry
Depression is such a demon that sometimes can’t be overcame. God bless his wife and girls. He was a super nice person I had the opportunity to work with for awhile. May God comfort his family during this tough time.
William Ward
Prayers for his family during this most difficult time.
Christy LeAnn Henry
I knew Muncie, worked with him for awhile. For those that are speculating, it wasn’t anything to do with drugs. It was a self-inflicted gunshot. Get the facts before speculating. He was also no longer working for the state, he had moved on and this was nothing to do with our Governor. Muncie was a good person, a friend, husband, father, son, and so much more. Be respectful and compassionate. For those that are negatively commenting, Think about how You would feel if you saw these comments about your loved one. Don’t be so rude and cruel!
Rachel Hargrave
Suicide probably due to feeling like he failed his family. Prayers
Carolena Hensley Cook
Sad, depression is a terrible thing to have,sometimes you can’t overcome it
Patti-Jo Tabor
Never heard of a person dying of chronic depression. There had to be other things to take in consideration. Depression can be real hard on a person. God please watch over his family. Prayers.
Renee Gauthier Wainscott
Very sad, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends
Stacy Bryan Sellers
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May God bless all affected with peace and comfort.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.