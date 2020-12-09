Mungo MacCallum Death -Dead – Obituary : Veteran political journalist and commentator Mungo MacCallum has Died .
Mungo MacCallum has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
ABC North Coast 8 mins · VALE MUNGO Veteran political journalist and commentator Mungo MacCallum has died at the age of 78. MacCallum spent decades covering Australian politics for mastheads including The Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald, and for the ABC. He moved to the Northern Rivers in the 1980s and was well-known locally for his column for the Byron Shire Echo. He continued writing for The Echo despite ill-health, publishing last week on Australia’s precarious situation with China. His friend and fellow journalist Kerry O’Brien says Mungo’s death is a loss to the nation. “He certainly didn’t hold back on what he saw as the sins of life and the tragedies of life, but he was almost always eternally cheerful. This guy has given so much to Australia really and to humanity.” 5858 6 Comments 10 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (20+) ABC North Coast – Posts | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.