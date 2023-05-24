“Muradnagar Ghaziabad murder” today : Murder in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar: Shopkeeper Shot Dead at Mobile Store, Traders Cause Commotion

Shopkeeper Shot Dead in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad: Traders Cause Chaos today 2023.

A mobile showroom operator was shot dead in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, while sitting with fellow businessmen after opening the showroom. Two assailants arrived and opened fire, hitting the victim with three bullets. The incident has caused tension in the area.

Two assailants arrived and opened fire, hitting the victim with three bullets. The incident has caused tension in the area.

