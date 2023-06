Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A mural has been created in honor of the teenager who lost his life in a shooting outside Roxborough High School. Nicolas Elizalde was part of a group of teenagers who were attacked after a football scrimmage in September.

Roxborough High School Mural art Gun violence Teen victims Community remembrance

News Source : CBS Philadelphia

Source Link :Teen killed in shooting outside Roxborough HS honored with mural/