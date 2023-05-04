“murder charges” : Charges Filed Against Two Suspects for Fatal Shooting on Northeast Side, Accused of Murder

Columbus Police Identify Suspects in April Shooting

Columbus police have identified two suspects in connection with the April 29 shooting death of a 53-year-old man on the city’s Northeast Side. One of the suspects was arrested Wednesday by a SWAT team, but the other suspect remains at large.

Suspects Charged with Murder

Police said Kenneth Baffour and Joseph Mansaray, both 21 and both of the Northeast Side, have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 53-year-old Edgar Romero-Gutierrez. Witnesses identified Baffour as the person who shot Romero-Gutierrez after a “verbal altercation.” Mansaray was identified as driving Baffour away from the scene.

Victim Pronounced Dead at Scene

Around 9:25 p.m. on April 29, officers found Romero-Gutierrez shot on the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court. Romero-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

One Suspect Remains at Large

Baffour remained at large early Wednesday night. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Closure Rate of Homicide Cases

As of Wednesday evening, Columbus police have identified suspects in at least 40 of the city’s 56 homicide cases in 2023, resulting in a closure rate of 71%.

Editorial on Gun Violence

From the editor: It’s time to talk about gun violence. A recent shooting death in Columbus has prompted discussion on the topic of gun violence in Ohio.

Conclusion

The identification of suspects in the April shooting is a step forward in solving the case. The closure rate of homicide cases by Columbus police is a positive indicator of their efforts to bring justice to victims and their families. As the search for the remaining suspect continues, it is important for the community to come together to address the issue of gun violence and work towards safer neighborhoods.

News Source : Bethany Bruner

Source Link :Two suspects charged with murder in fatal shooting on Northeast Side/