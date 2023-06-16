Murder charges filed against father of three boys killed in Clermont County shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Federal Prosecutors Announce Death of Vermont Trust-Fund Heir Accused of Killing Mom at Sea While Awaiting Trial

Nathan Carman, the heir from Vermont who was accused of murdering his mother and disposing of her body during a fishing trip in 2016, has died, according to federal prosecutors. Carman, who was 29 years old, was set to stand trial in October for murder and fraud charges concerning the death of his mother, Linda Carman. Prosecutors allege that Carman killed her to increase his portion of the family’s multi-million dollar estate. He was being held without bail at the time of his passing.

Clermont County shooting Father charged with murder Triple homicide in Ohio Family tragedy in Clermont County Legal proceedings in Clermont County shooting case

News Source : WLWT – Cincinnati

Source Link :Father of three boys killed in Clermont County shooting charged with murder/