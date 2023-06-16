Murder Charges Filed Against Father of Three Children Killed in Clermont County Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the father of the three boys who were killed in a shooting in Clermont County on Thursday has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder. Chad Doerman, 32, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Murder, all unclassified felonies. Doerman was interviewed by detectives and transported to the Clermont County Jail where he is being held without bond. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Laurel Lindale Road and all three victims, identified as 7, 4, and 3-year-old brothers, died from their injuries on the scene. Doerman was detained without incident and the mother of the boys was found outside with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. Two 911 calls were made, one from an unknown female screaming that “her babies had been shot” and a second from a passerby reporting that a female juvenile was seen running down the road stating that “her father was killing everyone.”

